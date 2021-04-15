Experts warn travelers should expect changes to their summer vacations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you’re longing to see some new sights or dip your toes in the sand, you’re not alone.

It’s been more than a year since the pandemic locked down most of the U.S., but with vaccinations rolling out, people are itching to travel again. Just don’t expect the process to look like it used to.

According to Jeannie Gualtieri with Active Travel, it’s especially important to plan your trip well in advance.

“You can’t fly by the seat of your pants anymore,” said Gualtieri.

That’s especially true if you do want to fly to your destination.

“Airlines have cut a lot of their flights now, and if you’re looking at airfare… airfare is going up, big time,” said Gualtieri. “If you can travel mid-week, Monday through Thursday, you’re going to get the better prices.”

And before you take to the skies, or hit the road, create an itinerary.

“It doesn’t have to be every hour by the hour, but a day by day, just a couple of things that you definitely want to do,” said Gualtieri.

That’s because some activities or tours that were shut down, may not be up and running just yet.

“It used to be you could show up and just book it, right on the spot. That’s not the case right now.”

And no matter your destination, or how you’re getting there, think about adding on insurance. It can provide protection if your flight’s canceled, you lose your hotel, or if you need medical assistance.

Most importantly, you need to be aware of any sudden changes to state or federal guidelines.

“I think this year’s going be a little rocky. Last year was a roller coaster,” said Gualtieri. “I think it’s going be all smoothed out by 2022.”

Now, when it comes to international travel, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention says that poses additional risks and recommends delaying any overseas trips until you are fully vaccinated.

Even still, there are requirements for travelers returning to the U.S. from another country. You can find those requirements here.