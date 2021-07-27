Electrical issues have Delaware County woman looking for answers from AEP

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Delaware County woman wants answers from AEP about service to her home.

Stephanie Butcher and her husband built and moved into their home near State Route 315 nearly 16 years ago. But began to experience issue shortly after move-in day.

“We started having some issues with the electricity flashing on and off,” said Stephanie Butcher.

And it’s been happening randomly ever since, Butcher said — any time of day, no matter the weather. So, the couple started keeping track of the outages on a calendar.

“I mean, you could be in the middle of making a roast and the electricity goes out,” said Butcher.

Some of their neighbors report similar issues, but Butcher said the outages in her home come with a cost.

“It causes electric surges, which has affected all of our appliances in our house,” Butcher said. “We’ve had to throw out radios, we’ve had to replace motherboards in ovens, we’ve had to replace motherboards in washer/dryers multiple times.”

I asked Butcher if she’s reached out to AEP.

“We’ve called and called and called and called. We’ve had them come out once or twice over the 15 year period,” said Butcher. “I don’t know if it’s something in the area, or what is going on, but AEP just can’t figure it out.”

So, I called AEP, and in a statement, the power company tells me in part:

“Some customers in the Delaware/Lewis Center area have reported ongoing issues with their service and we’re working to address those concerns. To date, we installed a device to monitor power quality, performed a full circuit inspection and completed an infrared scan of our equipment.”

But, “due to continued interruptions,” the company will perform “another full circuit inspection” that “will provide further insight into the cause of the power quality issues and identify the steps we need to take to address them.”

I have not heard yet when the results of the inspection will be in, and subsequently, what the next steps will be. But AEP says it will keep working until it fixes the issues, and will update customers as the investigation evolves.