COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Department of Commerce is holding onto billions of dollars that go unclaimed in Ohio each year. The department’s Division of Unclaimed Funds wants to put that money back in your pocket and is now making it easier for you to claim your pot of gold!

The Division of Unclaimed Funds is currently guarding more than $3 billion dollars in unclaimed money and property that belongs to Ohioans. Last year, Better Call 4 took you through the easy steps to recover that missing money:

Go to missingmoney.com or the division’s website and type in your name. If you see a match, go through the next steps of filling out your updated contact information, and send in a copy of your driver’s license and social security card.

This week, the division introduced a new online portal, that would allow claimants to upload those documents directly to the division’s website, rather than having to mail them into the state.

Superintendent for the division, Akil Hardy, says the best formats for digital documents are a PDF, PNG, or a JPEG, but the image must be clear, and the documents need to be legible.