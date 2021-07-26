Condition of I-70 ramps, E. Livingston Avenue continue to improve

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Willis Harris called Better Call 4 in May of 2021 about a growing concern — the lack of landscaping and maintenance along and near Livingston Avenue and I-70 in East Columbus.

Harris has lived in Columbus for six decades, but said the condition of Livingston Avenue, and the ramps to and from I-70, has deteriorated for the last two years.

“You’ve got garbage all along the street, and the grass is this high,” said Harris. “People can’t even walk up and down the sidewalk because of the weeds. It’s just not right. It’s not right for the community. And it just feels like we’re being overlooked.”

After Harris called Better Call 4 this spring, I called both the City of Columbus, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

At that time, in regards to Livingston Avenue, the City of Columbus told me that “for efficiency, the division’s crews begin in one area of the city and systematically progress to the next until all routes citywide that we are responsible for are completed.” Then, “the process repeats.”

As of July 21, the city said it’s “division of infrastructure management is working on its citywide mowing rotation in this area for the second time this season.” So, weather dependent, crews expect to mow along Livingston Avenue again by the first of August.

As for the ramps to and from I-70 in that area, ODOT told me its best estimate was that “the area will be mowed next around July 4.”

Better Called 4 drove through the area the week of July 11, and sure enough, the highway ramps had been mowed.

Regarding any litter, ODOT said it “is also a persistent but preventable problem that is not unique to this area,” and crews address it as time allows.

Both departments tell me that they follow a schedule to maintain city and state roads, but weather, lack of manpower, or other issues can cause delays.

If you see an area, believe it to be a traffic hazard, or have immediate concerns, contact the city’s 311 line.