Columbus woman looking to get what she paid for with auto warranty company

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus woman wants the provider of her auto warranty to hold up their end of the deal.

In November of 2017, Deborah Davis traded in her 2006 Chevy Impala for a 2011 Chevy Camaro.

“It had 67,000 miles on it, so it was low mileage,” said Davis. “And they sold me the extended warranty, which was Endurance.”

In November of 2020, Davis renewed that warranty, paying a little less than $150 a month for added protection. Around the same time, Davis began to experience some issues with her car.

“It was losing power, and then it was like, lunging forward,” Davis said.

Eventually, Davis said, there were problems with the engine, that made it dangerous to drive. To pay for repairs, and for a rental car, Davis contacted Endurance. But her claim was denied.

“First, they said it was due to lack of maintenance, which, it wasn’t. That was because there was one document missing on the oil change, which I found and sent to them,” said Davis. “Then they were saying, ‘It’s in review.'”

And that’s all Davis said she heard from the company for months.

“I have made, if I had to guess, at least 50 phone calls to Endurance. It takes you 45 minutes to an hour to get through every time.”

Until recently, Davis said she hasn’t been able to get through at all. So, she called Better Call 4, and I called and emailed Endurance several times. After nearly two weeks, the company told me it “determined an appropriate resolution” with Davis.

I asked her what that resolution was. Davis signed an agreement, and legally could not share much, but said Endurance is refunding her at least some of her money.

I asked Endurance why Davis’ claim was denied, but never got an answer. Davis said her contract was terminated, but says she’s glad she finally got through to the company, and is able to move on.