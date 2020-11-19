Buying a car during the pandemic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Buying a new car can be overwhelming, under normal circumstances, but even more so during a pandemic, which created change for dealerships.

“We give the option of coming to the dealership for an expidited delivery, which takes about 45 minutes, or meeting someone at their home, office, or a neutral site.”

Rick Ricart of Ricart Automotive said most dealerships now offer online shopping, as well as contactless pickup or delivery, adapting to the new normal. But some things haven’t changed, like the need for dealerships to make room for new models.

“The 2021 model year vehicles are starting to come out, they’re starting the production of those,” said Ricart, which means big deals on 2020 vehicles.

“It’s still a wonderful time of year to look for deals. There’s great lease programs and payments on new cars. There’s also exceptional rebates and incentives to really consider getting something by the end of the year.”

And now is the time to buy.

“November’s not usually a big sales month, so that means dealers will want to get more aggressive,” Ricart said. “They’ll want to work extra hard to make sure someone gets approved, and gets them a loan so they can sell them a vehicle.”

But don’t wait too long, especially if you’re considering a truck.

“That last week of the year is when a lot of companies are kind of at that eleventh hour, and they just have to go buy something, and they’ll end up buying a lot of the trucks at that time of year.”

And consider trading-in. Because of financial constraints this year, more drivers are looking to buy used, which means more money for you.

“Come the spring market, when tax time hits, a lot of those lower-price used cars will sell very fast. So, dealerships are looking for those today.”