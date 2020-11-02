Better Call 4: Voting in person? Consider these tips

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst on Election Day.

Long lines, issues with your registration, or voting machine malfunctions could happen. But if you plan to vote in-person on Election Day, there are a few steps you can take to make the process as painless as possible.

To start: Visit your county Board of Elections online. There, you can check your voter registration, see any updates on voting changes in your district, and find your polling place. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When it comes to waiting your turn, plan for potentially long lines. But as long as you are in line by the time the polls close, you are allowed to cast your ballot.

If a poll worker says your name is not on the list of registered voters, don’t leave! Ask someone to double-check, and spell out your name. If your name still cannot be found, you can cast a provisional ballot.

If anyone tries to stop you from voting, call the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, or the Election Protection Hotline at 1-866-OUR-VOTE.

If you make a mistake, or experience any problems or confusion while voting, reach out to a poll worker immediately.

