COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day.

Some of the contests here in Ohio, including the race for U.S. Senate, could have a significant impact on the national political landscape, and it appears Ohio voters are well-aware, as more have voted early in person and requested absentee ballots than at the same point in the state’s 2018 gubernatorial election, according to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

To make sure your voice is heard this time around, you can vote early at your county’s Board of Elections, or the day of at your designated polling location. But if you want to vote by mail, double-check the postage you’ll need.

A Columbus woman brought this to the attention of Better Call 4, writing:

“The instructions given out with the mail-in ballot are obtuse and potentially misleading in that it does not warn the person mailing in their ballot that they may well need two stamps due to the weight of the ballot,” and asked that we give Franklin County voters a heads-up on this.

Better Call 4 reached out to the Franklin County Board of Elections and received a flyer created by the Secretary of State’s Office that accompanies every absentee ballot sent to voters in the county.

Looking carefully at the box in the top right corner, it states that “your voted absentee ballot postage will cost 60 cents for a one-page ballot or 84 cents for a two-page ballot.”

Additionally, voters who use postage stamps are instructed to ask that it be postmarked before mailing.

The flyer also includes important deadlines for returning the absentee ballot. If you send it by mail, it must be postmarked by Nov. 7. If you choose to return it in person, that must be done by 7:30 pm on Election Day, Nov. 8, to your county’s Board of Elections, not your polling place.

Elections officials said the U.S. Postal Service has said it will ensure delivery of ballots with insufficient postage but recommends voters play it safe and make sure they add enough stamps.

If you have any questions or concerns, if you make an error with your ballot, or change your mind about how you want to vote, contact your county Board of Elections.