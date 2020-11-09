Better Call 4: Updates on burrito blanket manufacturer, woman ticketed for parking in driveway

Since Better Call 4 launched in September, Central Ohioans have reached out for help or to make their voices heard.

But the stories don’t stop once they hit the airwaves.

On Oct. 15, we told you about Official Burrito Blanket, a Columbus-based online retailer with dozens of unhappy customers.

“People are trying to contact them, they’re not getting their products, their products are taking months to be delivered,” said Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio President Kip Morse.

The BBB gave the company an “F” after it received more than 100 complaints within the last 12 months.

I first reached out to the retailer about those complaints in September and several more times in the weeks to follow, but never heard back … until Oct. 27.

In a statement, Team Burrito Blanket said, “We are working continually to improve our customer service and shipping times,” adding that, “Due to the coronavirus, we have experienced ongoing delays in production and shipping times from our overseas manufacturer.”

But the company said on Nov. 15 it “will be receiving 45,000 units” of the product at its Columbus warehouse “to ensure FAST shipping for the remainder of 2020.”

Better Call 4 will follow up with Official Burrito Blanket to see if they deliver.

And two weeks ago, we told you about a Columbus woman who was issued a ticket for parking with her bumper protruding over the sidewalk, which runs across her driveway.

As a first-time offender, she said she parked this way because of visitors. She just wanted clarity from Columbus Police about the violation.

And there was also an overwhelming response to her story. Some of you called or emailed, and agreed that her situation was frustrating and confusing.

But many others said it served as a good reminder, that there are people with accessibility needs, like wheelchairs, who need a clear path.

And a minor parking infraction can lead to big problems.