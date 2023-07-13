COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Scammers are taking advantage of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision on student loan debt relief, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

The high court struck down President Joe Biden’s proposed plan that would have erased up to $20,000 of federal student loans for tens of millions of borrowers.

Repayments are now expected to restart sometime this fall, but the president said his administration will pursue another path to some sort of debt forgiveness.

FTC attorney Fil Debanate said all of that confusion could spark a spike in calls from scammers trying to convince borrowers that they can still get out of paying altogether.

“We just have to alert them that this is happening, that you are being targeted,” said Debanate.

Those who owe student loans are targeted through so-called “imposter scams.”

“That’s basically the scammers pretending to be a loved one, a company, a government agency,” Debanate said.

Examples include the Department of Education or a student loan forgiveness center calling to offer a settlement or lower monthly payments. All you have to do is provide personal or financial information.

But Debanate said that should raise a red flag.

“There is no legitimate business that will demand payment,” said Debanate, especially if you weren’t expecting their call.

“If it’s a company, a person that you don’t know and you don’t trust, maybe the contact came out of the blue, the email, the text, the phone call came out of the blue,” said Debanate.

If so, verify their claims even if the information appears to come from a close friend or family member.

“These are things you need to keep in mind . . . so that you as a consumer are empowered to protect yourself and not fall victim to a scam,” said Debanate

If something seems suspicious, or if you want to know what your repayment options actually are, reach out to your loan servicer directly.