Is there a shortage of the flu vaccine?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — While the world awaits a vaccine for COVID-19, Americans are rushing to local clinics and pharmacies for seasonal flu shots.

But some of those providers are struggling to keep up with demand.

A woman reached out to Better Call 4 in late October, when she was told by two different pharmacies in Columbus that “they are having difficulty getting the quadrivalent flu vaccine in for seniors.” She asked if this is a problem across the state, or whether there might be a shortage.

I took her questions to OSU’s Director of Pharmacy Operations Ben Lopez.

“There are, sometimes, delays in getting the vaccine spread all over the country,” said Lopez. “But I would say our demand for the flu vaccine has been fairly steady compared to last year. Perhaps a slight increase, but not anything major that would disrupt our ability to provide the vaccine to patients.”

According to an Ohio Department of Health spokeswoman, it’s possible that the pharmacies did not order enough of the vaccine.

Additionally, ODH said manufacturers don’t produce as much of the quadrivalent vaccine, as it is the high dose vaccine for older adults.

But Lopez said the vaccines are out there, if you shop around.

“Whether that’s through a physician’s office through your local pharmacy, whether that’s a commercial pharmacy, or even at any of the local hospitals.”

The “spot shortages” are not ideal, but the according to the CDC, no significant delays have been reported nationwide.

The CDC also says vaccine distribution is expected to go on longer this season, because of the increased demand.