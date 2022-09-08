COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Margueride Hamill lived in Bexley House Apartments from 2019 to 2021, in what she described as “less than ideal” conditions.

“It was from the beginning when I moved, there were so many things wrong,” said Hamill.

Ready for a change, Hamill’s daughter helped her to find a new place in August of last year. When she moved out, Hamill said staff at the complex told her she would receive her security deposit of $300 in the mail, within 30 to 45 days.

“Well, 30 days came, and I didn’t get it and I waited another 30 days,” Hamill said.

Then weeks, eventually months went by, and Hamill never got the money. Hamill said she and her daughter called the complex repeatedly, even went back to the building at least four times to speak with staff face-to-face, but each time were told the same thing.

“‘It’s taken care of, definitely within 30 days you’ll have your deposit.’ No deposit,” Hamill said. “This went on for about three months.”

Tired of waiting, Hamill called Better Call 4. Then I called, left messages, and sent emails to Bexley House at the end of July. But for days, never heard back.

Then, on August 10, 2022, I received this message from a district manager for the company that owns the complex:

Hello Jennifer,

My apologies for the delayed response. I personally have been in contact with the previous resident as well as her daughter. The address we were given from her mother was incorrect and we verified this with her daughter, Diane. Payment has been given to her and all is resolved. Please let me know if you have any additional questions. Diane said she will also be in touch with you to let you know this is resolved. Bexley House Apartments

Better Call 4 spoke with Hamill on September 9, 2022, and she confirmed that she received a phone call from the district manager two days prior to that email, acknowledging that Better Call 4 reached out. And that same week, Hamill got her money back, and then some.

“They gave me a Visa card for $500,” said Hamill. “$200 extra for everything that happened. I’m happy with it.”

When I spoke with Hamill’s daughter, she said the district manager told her that a check was sent five times, apparently, to the wrong address.

So, if you’re planning to move out of a complex any time soon, and are expecting a security deposit, double-check to make sure management has the correct forwarding address, so you don’t end up in the same situation.