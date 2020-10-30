Better Call 4: Halloween safety tips for your pets

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Halloween can be festive for families, but frightening for pets.

Unexpected visitors come knocking, costumes, and decorations can cause unwanted stress, putting your pet at an increased risk of escaping or getting sick.

For example, that candy haul might be a treat for your kids, but according to the Franklin County Dog Shelter, it’s a trick for your pet.

“Chocolate is toxic to dogs,” said Assistant Director Dwayne Young. “So, you want to avoid your dog eating any type of candy, really.”

Don’t forget about candy wrappers, too. They can be just as dangerous.

That’s not the only haunting hazard that lurks this time of year. Decorations can also be deceiving to our four-legged friends.

“Dry ice and cords and wires that you use to plug up lights and things, just be mindful of the placement of those,” said Young.

And while costumed pets can get you dozens of likes on social media, consider how your pet, that isn’t used to wearing anything other than its natural fur coat, might feel.

“It’s a good idea to try your dog’s costume before, too,” said Young, “Just so they can get comfortable with it, and you’re comfortable with how they react.”

And despite the pandemic, several communities are going forward with trick-or-treat, and those costumed visitors can be confusing, especially for dogs.

“When in doubt, put your dog in their cage, in a comfortable, soothing area to them. Give them a toy and a treat and they’ll be fine for the night.”

Young also suggested having a list of veterinary offices or emergency clinics that will be open over the next few days, just in case your dog or cat gets into something that isn’t meant for them.