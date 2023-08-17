COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The IRS has a warning for taxpayers about a new scam making the rounds through snail mail.

According to the IRS, a fake letter arrives in a cardboard envelope, complete with the agency’s logo and a message that the notice comes “in relation to your unclaimed refund.”

“If you get an email, a text or a phone call from the “IRS” or law enforcement saying they’ve got your taxes but they need a little bit more information to let that refund go, like your bank account or a credit card, that’s not true,” said Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information Officer for Jackson Hewitt Tax Services.

The letter inside asks the recipient to provide filing information to get it, including a cellphone number, bank routing info, a Social Security number and some awkwardly-worded requests.

“A Clear Phone of Your Driver’s License That Clearly Displays All Four (4) Angles, Taken in a Place with Good Lighting (sic),” the letter reads.

While the IRS does send mail to taxpayers regularly, officials said there are key signs to determine what’s real and what isn’t. Alongside broken English, a scam letter can have other red flags like odd punctuation, a mixture of fonts and inaccurate information. Additionally, the real IRS already has all of the personal information requested in that scam letter, and would never ask for it.