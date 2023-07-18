COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Local, legally blind veteran Kenneth Kirk turned to Better Call 4 months after submitting a request to move his mailbox closer to his home.

“I don’t like to ask my neighbors to do this for me,” Kirk said. “These guys have been really helpful, and they get my mail for me because I’m not going out there anymore.”

Every day for nearly 30 years, Kirk has dodged traffic on London-Groveport Road and crossed the busy route to get his mail. At 93 years old, the Army veteran has seen a lot, but is now legally blind, making his journey to the mailbox even more dangerous. So, Kirk got a little help from his friend, Bob Scott.

After Kirk was nearly hit by a car, Scott went to the U.S. Post Office and submitted a request to have Kirk’s mailbox relocated. The two said they got the form, filled it out, and immediately turned it in. But weeks went by, and Scott said there was no word from USPS. He went back to the post office to figure out what was going on, and said he was told the form was missing.

“That’s when I got disgusted with it, and was telling Jim about it,” Scott said, referring to friend and fellow veteran Jim Rogers.

“So, I decided to take a shot at it,” Rogers said. Rogers went through the same process.

“Got the forms from the post office, got them filled out, had Ken’s doctor sign it,” Rogers said. “Then, I went into the post office.”

This time, Rogers wanted to put the form directly into the hands of the postmaster but was told the postmaster was not at the office.

“So, I asked for an appointment. He doesn’t take appointments. So, I left him a message, with my phone number, my name, and why I wanted to see him. No phone call,” Rogers said.

Rogers said he called again, but again, got no callback. So, the trio called Better Call 4. And we delivered.

Two days after speaking with the group, Better Call 4 sent a message to the postal service.

And after a brief exchange of information, less than three hours later, received this message from a representative:

“The postmaster spoke with Mr. Kirk, his request was approved, and his delivery accommodation will begin tomorrow.”

“Everything’s finalized,” Kirk said. “They’ve got the mailbox planted here now.”

Better Call 4 checked back with Kirk two weeks later, and he told us it was more than a phone call. The postmaster came to his home to speak with him face-to-face.

“And he said, ‘I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart,’ he said. ‘I had no idea what was going on. Nothing about your eyesight, nothing about you,'” Kirk said about the conversation.

Kirk said the day after that visit, his friends installed a new mailbox, just a few safe steps from his door.

“That quickly. Very fast,” Kirk said. “I couldn’t have gotten that mailbox up fast enough. So, everything turned out fine!”

Kirk told Better Call 4 the move gave him and his friends one less thing to worry about.

If you or someone you know is in a similar position, the USPS does not legislate the relocation of residential mailboxes. Rather, they allow local postmasters to decide what is best. So, make a quick trip or phone call to your local post office first.

If that doesn’t work, you Better Call 4.