Better Call 4: Dangerous railroad tracks scheduled to be fixed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) —The natural reaction for drivers approaching a railroad crossing is to slow down.

But Carol Gallo of Columbus says that’s not enough to spare drivers from potentially serious damage at the crossing on Godown Road, west of Linworth Road. And she wants something to be done.

“That first impact was like, ‘I’m gonna wreck my car!'” Gallo said.

Gallo has lived near and driven over these tracks on Godown Road for the last seven years.

“I would say this has gotten progressively worse,” said Gallo. “And I would say it’s been an issue for at least the last four or five years.”

She says the issue is extensive: uneven pavement, loose tracks and broken railroad ties, which forces drivers to ride the brakes before they cross over the tracks.

“Everyone living out here knows. People that don’t know are the ones that are going to suffer, because we know to go over those tracks slowly,” said Gallo. “You go over this track fast, and you’re going to know it.”

That’s why Carol first reached out last year for help, starting with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

“They sent an engineer out. They emailed me back. They didn’t see that there was any concern at all. I think I even tried the governor’s office at one time,” said Gallo.

So, she turned to Better Call 4.

NBC4 reached out to the City of Columbus, who sent us to the Public Utilities Commission, who directed us to CSX, who responded with a statement on November 3, saying in part that they are “aware of the situation,” adding that a “team has already inspected the crossing and will be out again to make repairs in the coming days.”

Better Call 4 will continue to follow up with CSX, and will bring an update when those repairs are complete.