‘Better Call 4 Center’ available for your election issues and concerns

The polls close at 7:30 p.m. All election results reported on election night are unofficial. Absentee ballots postmarked by November 2 will be counted until 10 days after the election.

If you experience any problems at the polls, or with your absentee ballots, we want to hear about it.

Jennifer Bullock is in the “Better Call 4 Center” and will be throughout the night taking your questions and concerns and working to get you answers.

One of the biggest issues reported – long lines. There were reports of significant delays for voters early this morning at Maranatha Baptist Church on Trabue Road. Further delays were caused when voters at several precincts here in Franklin County had to be checked in on Election Day, using backup paper poll books.

The office of Secretary of State Frank LaRose later issued a statement saying that the Franklin County Board of Elections was unable to upload early voter information to its electronic check-in system overnight, necessitating the switch at 5:30 this morning.

A statement from LaRose says in part, “It’s important to note that this does not impact voting machines in any way, and only modifies how voters are checked in.”

Additionally, according to LaRose, those early votes are still recorded.

And if you experience problems at the polls or have election day issues or concerns, reach out to “Better Call 4” at 614-263-5555. Our phone lines are staffed 24/7. You can also send an email to stories@nbc4i.com

You can count on NBC4 all day for special election coverage. Jennifer will be in the “Better Call 4 Center” all night, keeping track of Election Day issues and working to get you answers.