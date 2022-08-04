COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Just in time for back-to-school shopping, Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday returns.

Beginning midnight on Aug. 5 through 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 7, many items will be tax-free:

Clothing priced $75 or less

An item of school supplies priced $20 or less

An item of school instructional material priced $20 or less

If you prefer to shop online, you can still cash in. The tax exemption does apply to online orders if they’re purchased during the tax-free weekend. You will also not pay tax on shipping and handling if all your items in the shipment are eligible. For example, nothing is over the $20 limit for school supplies or the $75 limit for clothes.

If you plan to shop online, the Better Business Bureau has some advice to avoid falling victim to online shopping scams:

Beware of fake look-alike websites: Check the URL, watch for bad grammar, research the age of the domain, search for contact information and read online reviews.

Professional photos do not mean it’s a real offer. Scammers often steal photos off other websites.

Ensure the website is secure. Look for the “HTTPS” in the URL — the extra “s” is for “secure” — and a small lock icon on the address bar. Never enter payment or personal information into a website with only “HTTP.” It is not secure.

Be careful purchasing sought-after products. If something is sold out everywhere, don’t be tempted by a seemingly great deal. Scammers often trick shoppers by offering the most popular products at low prices.

Pay with a credit card. It’s always best to make online purchases with your credit card. You will be able to contest them through your credit card company. Be very wary of any retailer that asks you to pay by digital wallet apps, prepaid money cards, or other non-traditional payment methods.

Additional information on the sales tax holiday can be found here.