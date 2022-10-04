COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In August, President Joe Biden addressed student loan debt, announcing that the government will forgive up to $10,000 for those earning less than $125,000 a year. Pell Grant recipients will get $20,000 in loan forgiveness, and the “pandemic loan payment pause” will be extended through December.

But if you have worked in public service for 10 years or more, you may be eligible to have all your student debt canceled, according to a post on the White House website.

If you think you may be eligible, here’s what you need to know:

For this program, the administration defines “public service” as federal, state, local, tribal government, or a non-profit organization. That includes employers such as the U.S. military, public elementary schools, public colleges and universities, public child and family service agencies, and special governmental districts like transportation, water, or housing authorities.

Again, you must have worked for at least 10 years, even if not consecutively.

To see if you’re eligible to apply, the White House created a simple online tool. All you need to do is follow the prompts. There, you can also find more information about the program, as well as answers to frequently asked questions.

Even if you have not been in public service for 10 years, you can get credit toward forgiveness, but you must apply before Oct. 31, 2022.