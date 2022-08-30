COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — What are the odds? Another text scam is making the rounds in central Ohio.

The messages claim to come from a lottery winner, who wants to share the wealth. The sender of the message claims to be the winner of the Powerball jackpot who wants to give back some of that cash to 40 randomly selected people, and you’re one of them.

If you think luck was on your side and you struck it rich — think again. The Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio said it’s a scam.

A Columbus resident got the message, took a screenshot, and sent it to the BBB. The text claims their phone number was selected after a “spin ball draw,” and to “validate their winnings” of $70,000, all they have to do is text their name and address to the “agent in charge.”

The BBB said that is just an attempt to lure could-be victims into revealing personal information because the next request will likely be for a bank account number to deposit funds that will never actually be deposited.

As with any text scam, the BBB said to:

Be suspicious of unknown or unexpected communications

Never provide information or money to people you don’t know

Be wary of “people” who ask you to prove your identity

If you are unsure of something that could possibly be a scam, just don’t respond. Instead, contact law enforcement.