BBB warns of college entrance exam scams

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A warning from the Better Business Bureau, for parents preparing their kids for college.

Jessica Kapcar with the BBB of Central Ohio said the agency has received reports of a scam, targeting students prepping for entrance exams.

“Scammers prey on people’s emotions and it’s a very high-emotion situation for parents and students taking those SAT tests,” said Kapcar.

The caller claims to be from the College Board, the organization responsible for the SAT tests, offering to send test prep materials at the student’s request.

“What we’ve heard a lot of is, ‘Oh, your student signed up at school to receive this information. We’re going to send it to you, we just need your credit card number,'” said Kapcar.

The BBB said the College Board will never ask for credit card, bank account or password information over the phone or in an email. And if someone calls claiming to be from another educational organization, do your homework.

“Even if it looks like the number that is calling you is from the College Board, or they have your student’s name and school information, do your research, figure out if the company is legitimate,” Kapcar said.

And talk with your student, so you’re on the same page before test time.

“I think that’s an important part of this. Making sure those communication lines are open, making sure that you know if they’re signing up for things like that,” said Kapcar.

If you’ve been involved in one of these scams, Kapcar sauggests contacted your credit card company immediately, and claim it as an unauthorized charge.

Also, report it to the BBB, the Federal Trade Commission and the College Board.