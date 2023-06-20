COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It was 2019 when a central Ohio man named Dave saw a booth in a retail store, advertising “a fun vacation.” It was a trip to a mountain resort in Virginia, to talk about timeshares.

“It’s like, sure, let’s go on vacation for three days and have a good time and we’ll have a little short sales presentation, which turned out to be from 10 a.m. until after 5 p.m.,” Dave said.

Dave said he and his wife were asked to provide personal information, including their driver’s licenses, a credit card, and their marriage license, and they had to act quickly.

“Everything they offer you is ‘Today Only,’” Dave said. “It won’t be available tomorrow.”

Still, Dave said, there were aspects of the timeshare that appealed to him, like the opportunity to change his mind at any time. So, Dave and his wife signed the contract.

The following year, the pandemic hit, and additional hardships that made it difficult for them to use the timeshare. Dave contacted the company to see if there was a way out of this lifetime commitment.

“That’s one of the things that’s in print,” he said. “And they aren’t kidding. They talk about forwarding this lifetime investment to your children on your death.”

So far, it’s been next to impossible.

“I’m at odds with both the resort company itself and the sales company itself,” Dave said. “It’s like, well, what can we do to exit this program?”

Soon after Dave called Better Call 4, the Better Business Bureau released a study about timeshare and vacation club sales.

“It’s been decades that this industry has been flagged as a problematic industry,” said BBB of Central Ohio President Judy Dollison. In the last three years, the bureau has received 30,000 complaints about timeshares, representing $35 million, she added.

“Many of the timeshare companies are legitimate companies, but they’re not practicing good business practices,” Dollison said.

Practices such as pressuring people, like Dave, to make a quick decision.

“They really want to instill that sense of urgency,” Dollison said. “That you have to act or you’ll lose out on the opportunity. And when you feel that urgency, you feel that pressure to act immediately, that is when you should walk away. If you need to just get up and leave the room, you should do that.”

Take that time instead to do some research.

“Look up the timeshare companies, the resorts, and see what their reputation is,” Dollison said. “You can get a good sense of whether or not it’s a good company to work with.”

And make sure you truly understand the terms of the contract before you make that commitment.

“There are some reports of consumers selling their property for a dollar, just to get out of the contract,” Dollison said. “Legitimate companies, it’s really more of a complaint process, that you have to file the complaint and hopefully you can find a way to get out of the contract.”