COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After more than three years of relief, student loan payments resume in just days on Oct. 1.

This affects millions of Americans and creates an excellent opportunity for scammers.

“Scammers also follow the headlines, so whatever happens to pop up,” Federal Trade Commission East Central Region Director Jon Miller said.

And the big October news for millions of Americans is it’s time to pay up.

Student loan repayments begin again on Oct. 1 for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program.

Federal agencies said all of that back and forth, payment pauses and extensions created confusion for borrowers working to pay off balances and sparked a spike in scams.

In fact, the Better Business Bureau has already received multiple reports of scams related to student loan repayment, citing new guidelines for 2023. This is not the case.

