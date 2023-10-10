COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s a pre-holiday shopping extravaganza — Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days Oct. 10 and 11. It’s also the second Prime event of the year, bound to live up to its name.

The first e-commerce event in July was the single largest sales day in company history, according to the online retailer. Members bought more than 375 million items worldwide.

But all of those purchases and deliveries create prime opportunities for porch pirates. According to the Better Business Bureau, package thefts could rise by up to 40 percent in the weeks after Prime Day. The BBB said unattended packages are stolen right from doorsteps. Brazen burglars may even follow delivery trucks into neighborhoods, targeting houses that provide a quick way in and out.

If you aren’t able to be home when the delivery happens, the BBB suggests having a functioning security or doorbell camera. So, even if you do fall victim to theft, you at least have a clear picture of the suspect.

Also, talk with your neighbors. If they’re around during delivery, see if they’re willing to hold onto it for you.

Before your next online shopping spree, consider some of these strategies during the checkout process to help prevent package theft:

Set up alerts to track your package through the delivery process.

Change the delivery location.

Opt for your work address, or an Amazon Hub Locker or Counter.

Change the delivery instructions. Specify when the package should be dropped off, where it should be placed, and require a signature.

If you are the victim of a porch pirate, file a report with your local police department and the delivery company.

Amazon also has a policy for package theft. Purchases of $2,500 and under are covered under the company’s A-to-z Guarantee. You’ll need to contact Amazon directly.