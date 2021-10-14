COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The deadline for getting your 2020 tax returns completed is Friday, Oct. 15. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) delayed the filing date this year from April 15 to May 17. The IRS did not change the extension deadline.

“October 15th is the deadline for anybody who filed an extension and/or people who maybe didn’t file an extension, but still needed more time. Maybe they were waiting on documents, they were going through personal things, maybe they moved,” said Erik Ricci with Jackson Hewitt.

If you requested an extension, and you haven’t filed yet, Ricci explained you need to take care of that, as soon as possible, to avoid paying more later.

“The 15th is the last time you have before extra penalties and interest are involved,” he said. “Add on to that, every month, they will add penalties and interest until they are paid, and they will get paid one way or another.”

There are several ways to file quickly. The IRS offers a free file online, you can use commercial software, or you can hire an authorized E-File provider.