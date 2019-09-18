Inspiring wheelchair dancer goes viral

NEW YORK (NBC) — Jermaine Greaves stole the show at Brooklyn’s Afropunk Festival with his dance-off from his wheelchair.

But during his viral moment he tells WNBC, he was just being himself.



“Because I was being myself, other people started connecting to it.”

Greaves, 27, has cerebral palsy, but he doesn’t let that slow him down.

“There’s nothing wrong with you if you have a disability or not. Nothing is wrong with you. You’re right where you’re supposed to be. You’re right where you need to be. You’re exactly who you are.”

Greaves runs a charity called “Not Like the Other Kids” to inspire people who are different and make them feel that they belong.

It’s a mission that’s so much a part of him, he’ll manage to work a few moves anywhere he goes

“It’s just about you being yourself -never forget who you are and who you’re supposed to be.”