Inspiring wheelchair dancer goes viral

News

by: NBC

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (NBC) — Jermaine Greaves stole the show at Brooklyn’s Afropunk Festival with his dance-off from his wheelchair.  

Greaves runs a charity to inspire people who are different and make them feel that they belong. 

But during his viral moment he tells WNBC, he was just being himself.  

 
“Because I was being myself, other people started connecting to it.” 

Greaves, 27, has cerebral palsy, but he doesn’t let that slow him down.  

“There’s nothing wrong with you if you have a disability or not. Nothing is wrong with you. You’re right where you’re supposed to be. You’re right where you need to be. You’re exactly who you are.”

Greaves runs a charity called “Not Like the Other Kids” to inspire people who are different and make them feel that they belong.  

It’s a mission that’s so much a part of him, he’ll manage to work a few moves anywhere he goes 

“It’s just about you being yourself -never forget who you are and who you’re supposed to be.” 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools