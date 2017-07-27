Inspection history of the Fire Ball ride at the Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor John Kasich has ordered all fair rides shut down at the Ohio State Fair until additional safety inspections can be completed.

In Ohio, fair ride inspections are handled by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. In the week leading up to the fair, ride inspectors go over each of the rides to be operated.

According to an Ohio Department of Agriculture Chief Ride Inspector Michael Vartorella, Fire Ball is known as a “spectacular piece” that is assembled from multiple trucks and is bolted together.

“We’re going to take a look at it as they put it to the ground. We’re going to make sure it’s level. We’re going to make sure that we take a look at the structure as it goes up,” Vartorella said. “We’re going to take a look at the electrical components, the connections going to the boxes. We look at the hydraulics, we look at any specification that the manufacturer tells us to do.

READ MORE: Fire Ball inspection documents

In 2012, NBC4 accompanied ride inspectors as they went over the Fireball.

The inspectors also make sure ride operators are certified to operate the ride they are assigned to.

Colored decals are affixed to each ride that passes inspection. All rides are subject to surprise inspections during the week of the fair.

Ride operators are required to keep maintenance records of each amusement ride, as well as a checklist of regularly scheduled maintenance on each ride.

A handbook of ride inspection procedures is published by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

In the event of an accident, ride operators are required to have insurance of at least $500,000 for incidents where one person is injured and 1,000,000 for incidents where more than one person, according to the Department of Agriculture.