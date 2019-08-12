Inmate escapes from southern Ohio jail

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Deputies are searching for an inmate that escaped from the Gallia County jail.

According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, at about 5:32pm, Sunday Richard Clements Jr., 41, and two other inmates used force to overcome corrections staff and flee from the county jail, located in the basement of the Gallia County Courthouse.

The two other inmates were taken back into custody, however Clements remains at large.

Clements is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, 215 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and orange jail issued pants.

Champlin states that the investigation reveals the escape seems premeditated, and deputies continue to search for Clements.

Anyone with information on Clements whereabouts can call the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office at 740-446-1221.