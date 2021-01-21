Initial jobless claims jump back up to 40,000+

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports that 42,975 Ohioans filed first-time unemployment claims in the last week.

That’s several thousand more than last week’s report of 37,309 Ohioans, but only about 16% of last year’s peak.

The total number of initial claims in Ohio over the last 44 weeks is 2,178,138 — more than the combined total of those filed during the last five years.

In addition, Ohioans filed 265,467 continued jobless claims, which is about 34% of last year’s peak.

Some 112,000 Ohioans received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance last week bringing the total to $7.8 billion in PUA to nearly one million Ohioans.

