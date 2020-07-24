Infant in critical condition after shooting in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Deputies are investigating a shooting after an infant was shot, Thursday afternoon.

Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the call near Double Creek Road at 3:29 p.m.

According to deputies, an infant sustained a gunshot wound and was given immediate aid. The infant was transported to a trauma center in the Huntington area. The victim is in critical condition.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says one individual was taken into custody at the scene.

Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released when available.

