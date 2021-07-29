Indians manager Terry Francona will step away for rest of 2021 season to focus on health

CLEVEALND, Ohio (WCMH) — Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will step away from his managerial duties for the remainder of the 2021 season to focus on his health and recovery, the team announced Thursday on Twitter.

The Indians did not provide any details of Francona’s health. The longtime MLB coach also missed most of last season due to stomach issues and had a staph infection removed from his left big toe in February.

DeMarlo Hale will serve as acting manager.

The Indians are 50-49 this season and eight games out of first place behind the Chicago White Sox.

