Indians manager Terry Francona will step away for rest of 2021 season to focus on health

CLEVEALND, Ohio (WCMH) — Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will step away from his managerial duties for the remainder of the 2021 season to focus on his health and recovery, the team announced Thursday on Twitter.

Terry Francona will step away from managerial duties for the remainder of the 2021 season to focus on his health and recovery.



DeMarlo Hale will assume managerial duties for the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/wDO9xRVuya — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 29, 2021

The Indians did not provide any details of Francona’s health. The longtime MLB coach also missed most of last season due to stomach issues and had a staph infection removed from his left big toe in February.

DeMarlo Hale will serve as acting manager.

The Indians are 50-49 this season and eight games out of first place behind the Chicago White Sox.