In a patriotic display, Warbirds fly over Picnic with the Pops

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Fourth of July holds a special place in Timothy Wilde’s heart.

“Any kind of event that is really honoring our soldiers and our great nation,” he said.

Wilde is the flight leader for Warbirds, a group of pilots who flew over Picnic With The Pops Saturday as the National Anthem played. It was part of the orchestra’s annual patriotic performance.

Wilde flew his RV-8A plane at the show.

“This was custom built, one of a kind,” he said. “That is part of a World War II fighting insignia.

WATCH: Inside the cockpit with the Warbirds.

Each and every move of the flight takes a lot of planning.

“Weeks and weeks of planning, even with the Columbus symphony orchestras and then years of pilot training,” he said.

This was his fifth year taking the flight.

All of Wilde’s performances have been a success, but he said his group of five pilots are also ready for the unexpected.

“We all make sure we are wearing parachutes typically,” he said.

After all the work and preparation, Wilde said what the group gets out of flying the event is priceless.

“To honor the people who protected our rights is extremely important to us,” he said.

But honoring those who served isn’t the only reward.

“Touching the clouds, seeing the blue sky,” Wilde said. “It’s a peaceful event, the only time I can really relax.”