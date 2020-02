COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –An impaired driver was taken into custody early this morning after crashing a pick-up truck into a local strip mall.

Police say the man crashed into a building at 5767 Karl Road, Columbus, around 1 a.m., and appeared to be intoxicated.

The man was taken into custody.

Police say Model Nail Spa, a shop in the strip mall, had to be closed due to structural damage.

No word of any injuries or the extent of the damages.