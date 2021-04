COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has released images of a suspect believed to have vandalized the Columbus Police Memorial at Washington Blvd.

The crime happened between 10 p.m. on April 19 and 11:58 a.m. on April 20, according to still images from surveillance video.

Police say it appears two people were in a four-door Chevy sedan when one got out of the car and spray painted obscene graffiti on the monument.

Anyone with information is asked to call 614-461-TIPS.