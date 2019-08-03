Illinois sex offender pretends to be police officer, pulls over off-duty cop

by: WTVO

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Boone County Sheriff’s Department

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A 43-year-old Illinois man was charged with impersonating a police officer after he used flashing lights to pull over a vehicle which turned out to be driven by an off-duty cop.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, July 27th, Thomas Kronas — who is a registered sex offender — used a vehicle that resembles a police vehicle, complete with emergency lights, computer, dashcam, mounted cage, a “Caution K9 Stay Back” sticker and Illinois Police Association license plates, to pull over a vehicle in the area of Riverside Road, east of Argyle Road.

Police say Kronas left the scene and was later arrested at his residence by Boone County Deputies.

His vehicle, a dark blue 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe, was also seized.

Police are asking that anyone who has been a victim of a stop by this vehicle to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 815-544-2144.

Kronas was charged with False Impersonation of a Police Officer and released on bond.

Police say the investigation continues and additional charges are possible.

