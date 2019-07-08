Iguana hunter shoots pool boy

BOCA RATON, FL (WPTV/NBC News) A Florida pool maintenance worker is recovering from a pellet gun wound after he was shot by an iguana hunter.

Homeowner E-Lyn Bryan says it started when workers from a pool company were doing maintenance in her patio area.

“I came out to see what they were doing and I heard him scream at the top of his lungs and he had blood coming out of his leg and he was shot by the hunter,” Bryan says.

Paramedics and the Boca Raton Police Department responded. Police say someone hired to shoot and kill iguanas in the Parkside neighborhood, hit a pool worker instead with a pellet gun.

Iguanabusters owner Steve Kavashansky says people need to know what they’re doing to avoid putting human lives at risk.

“We wear these shirts that clearly say trapper so the public knows that we are trapping,” Kavashansky says. “And like I said everybody that works for our company is either a retired law enforcement or military so that are a good marksman.”