Ideal fall weekend, clouds return with a south wind

Comfortable weather typical of September this weekend, with highs ranging into the low 80s and lower humidity, after a string of four 90 degrees days.

Clouds will increase today ahead of a weakening cold front and upper-level disturbance, and a few showers will develop across the northwestern portion of the state.

With the passage of a weak cold front early Monday, isolated showers or sprinkles are possible, with periods of cloudiness, but dry air will limit rain chances.

Temperatures will rebound to summer-like levels during the week, with plenty of sunshine and a continuation of our dry late summer pattern through n ext weekend.

Tropical Storm Humberto formed near the Abaco Islands and is drifting north, away from the northern Bahamas and passing more than 100 miles east of the Florida coast. An abrupt turn is expected to the east out to sea on Monday.

Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy, clouds increase. High 81

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cool, few sprinkles. Low 65

Monday: Mix sun and clouds. High 83

Tuesday: Sunny. High 82 (64)

Wednesday: Sunny. High 83 (59)

Thursday: Sunny. High 84 (62)

Friday: Sunny, warmer. High 86 (63)