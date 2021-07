COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A bridge along I-70EB will need to be inspected after a truck struck it Tuesday morning.

I-70EB is closed at SR-315 because the truck struck the 3rd Street overpass.

Other closures include:

SR-315SB ramp to I-70EB

I-71NB ramp to I-70EB

3rd Street between Livingston Avenue and Fulton Street

DOWNTOWN: I-70 EB is CLOSED at SR-315 after a vehicle struck a bridge. I-71 NB to I-70 EB is also CLOSED. Follow OHGO for updates. pic.twitter.com/27WGkCxwEA — ODOT Columbus (@ODOT_Columbus) July 6, 2021

No expected duration for the closures was given.