HILLIARD (WCMH) — I-70 westbound has reopened after a crash Tuesday night.

The road between Hilliard Rome Road and Route 142 closed at approximately 9:20pm, Tuesday after a semi-truck crashed in the area.

#Traffic is now moving up to speed on I-70 WB toward Madison County. @ODOT_Columbus reports all lanes are now OPEN at SR 142 after a semi crash late last night. #4yourdrive pic.twitter.com/hC3pW6QHGt — Jennifer Bullock (@JenniferNBC4) June 26, 2019

The roadway remained closed for several hours while crews worked to cleanup the crash, but has since reopened most lanes. One lane is expected to stay closed while workers replace a guardrail that was destroyed in the crash.