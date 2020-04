COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During Wednesday’s press conference, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced there are 33,641 jobs available right now from 478 employers.

“This system includes only businesses that we know are not just essential but critical to the supply chain of servicing you during this difficult time,” Husted said. “If you are in a position where you can fill one of those jobs or you know somebody who can, please send them to the job search portion of the coronavirus.Ohio.gov website.”