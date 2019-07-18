Husel scheduled for pre-trial hearing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Mt. Carmel doctor, William Husel, is scheduled to have pre-trial hearing, Thursday.

The hearing is scheduled at 1:30pm, in a Franklin County courtroom.

Husel, 43, was arrested and charged with murder in the deaths of 25 hospital patients who authorities say were deliberately given overdoses of painkillers.

The charges against represent one of the biggest murder cases ever brought against a health care professional in the U.S.

He pleaded not guilty to 25 counts of murder, and a judge set bail at $1 million. Each charge carries a sentence of 15 years to life in prison if convicted.

According to his bond, Husel must stay away from the victims and witnesses, and he must surrender his passport as well as any other government issued travel document.