Husel posts bail, released from jail after two days

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Dr. William Husel has posted bail, two days after he was jailed on murder charges.

Husel, 43, was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday in the deaths of 25 hospital patients who authorities say were deliberately given overdoses of painkillers.

The charges against represent one of the biggest murder cases ever brought against a health care professional in the U.S.

He pleaded not guilty to 25 counts of murder, and a judge set bail at $1 million. Each charge carries a sentence of 15 years to life in prison if convicted.

According to his bond, Husel must stay away from the victims and witnesses, and he must surrender his passport as well as any other government issued travel document.