COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Closing arguments in the murder trial of a former Mount Carmel West doctor have been rescheduled for the third time.

Originally set for Tuesday of this week, then moved to Wednesday and then Thursday, the end-stage of the murder trial against former doctor William Husel is now expected to begin Monday at 9 a.m.

The jury will be brought back on Monday to hear closing arguments, which will then be followed by the judge’s instructions to the jury and deliberations.

Monday will mark 12 days since the jury was last in the courtroom, which is when the defense rested its case.

William Husel, 46, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the deaths of 14 intensive care patients at the former Mount Carmel West hospital from 2015 to 2018. He could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted of one of the murder charges.

Testimony in the trial wrapped up last Wednesday after the defense team called just one witness, Dr. Joel Zivot, a physician from Emory University. The defense team opened Thursday’s proceedings by resting their case.

By contrast, the prosecution called 53 witnesses who ranged from family members of Husel’s patients to medical doctors and nurses who worked with Husel.