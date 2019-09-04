Hurricane Dorian causes more than a dozen bricks of cocaine to wash up on Florida beaches

Waves crash in front of an American flag that is planted on a jetty during a high surf from the Atlantic Ocean, in advance of the potential arrival of Hurricane Dorian, in Vero Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

MELBOURNE, FL (WCMH) — The waves from Hurricane Dorian caused several bricks of cocaine to wash up along Florida beaches, Tuesday.

NBC News reports that at about 8am, a Melbourne, Florida, police officer was alerted by a Paradise Beach Park visitor of something that had washed up on shore.

A spokesperson with the police department told NBC News that object was a package “wrapped in a way that was consistent with narcotics.”

A later test determined the package to be a kilo of cocaine. Police said it would later be destroyed.

About 20 miles north, at Cocoa Beach, police were once again alerted by visitors, this time of a duffel bag that had washed ashore.

Sergeant Manny Hernandez told NBC News that 15 bricks of cocaine were inside the duffel bag.

Dorian continues to move up the eastern coast, currently as a Category 2 hurricane.