Hurricane Dorian a strong Category 2 hurricane skimming the coast

Hurricane Dorian weakened slightly to a Category storm Thursday afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. The eye of the storm was about 100 miles south of Wilmington, North Carolina, drifting northeast at nearly 10 mph.

There is still a chance that Dorian could make landfall along the southeastern coast of North Carolina early Friday, as the storm turns northeast during the next 24 hours before heading out to sea later in the day.

Coastal flooding from a combination of storm surge of 4 to 7 feet and torrential rainfall totaling 6 to 12 inches triggered evacuations, as residents along the coasts of South and North Carolina hunkered down.

Several tornadoes were reported along the coast, with funnels sighted at North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Wilmington, North Carolina, causing minor damage. No injuries were reported.

A waterspout touched down at Emerald Isle, North Carolina, about 9 a.m. Thursday, blowing over a few dozen campers, some twisted and overturned. Strewn debris was evident in the wake of the storm as stunned residents began to clean up the damage.

Strong tropical-storm-force winds and heavy surf battered the beaches and flooded streets from Florida to North Carolina.

The death toll climbed to at least 20 in the Bahamas since Sunday, when Dorian’s fierce Category 5 winds reached 185 mph, with gusts reportedly exceeding 220 mph. The hurricane was nearly stationary at that time, spending 41 hours over portions of the northwestern Bahama Islands.

Deep warm water in the Gulf Stream allowed Dorian to gain enough strength to be classified as a Category 3 hurricane earlier on Thursday, when winds reached 115 mph.