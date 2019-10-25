Hunter killed after deer he shot attacks him

YELLVILLE, AR (KYTV/NBC News) An Arkansas hunter has died after tangling with a wounded deer.

Officials said 66-year-old Thomas Alexander shot a buck with a muzzleloader while hunting near Yellville.

“I don’t know how long he left it there, but he went up to check it to make sure it was dead. And evidently it wasn’t,” says Keith Stephens of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Stephens said that is when the deer attacked.

“It got back up, and he had several puncture wounds on his body,” he said.

The agency reported Alexander was by himself but able to call his family, who called emergency responders.

He later passed away at the hospital.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said it is unclear whether Alexander died from those puncture wounds, or from another cause, like a heart attack.