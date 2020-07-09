Hundreds of dead fish found at Buckeye Lake

BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio (WCMH) — Community members who live near Buckeye Lake have reported hundreds of dead fish all across their properties floating in between their boat stations.



Ruthie and Bill Bullard live on lake property and say they didn’t see this before the 4th of July weekend. It wasn’t until Wednesday when they took a boat ride and saw about 50 dead fish. Now, they’re left with not only the awful smell but the sight of dead fish all over their property.



“We thought how sad,” said Ruthie Bullard.



Bill Bullard, a wildlife officer supervisor, says the fish deaths have not been surprising because he says the water temperatures are down and the weather has been pretty hot.



“It’s a natural occurring kill,” said Bullard.



He added although many are seeing the dead fish by Buckeye Lake, the kill isn’t coming from there.



“This one is in the Ohio canal that drains north through Licking County,” he said.



Wildlife officials will be periodically flushing out the canals. But Bullard says with the weather, he wouldn’t be surprised if the deaths continue to happen.

For now, Bullard is asking locals to be patient with the smell and not to worry.