Hundreds gather in downtown Columbus for Juneteenth Pride March

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered in downtown Columbus Friday evening for a Juneteenth Pride March to celebrate the end of slavery and continue to demand social and racial justice.

Juneteeth reflects June 19, 1865, more than two years after emancipation, in which the final slaves in Texas were told they were free.

Black, Out and Proud organized the march, which started outside Columbus Police headquarters.

“We’re showing solidarity for all Black lives and letting Columbus know we do not support police brutality. We’re against it,” said Michael Aaron who was part of the march. “We’re demanding change in the city of Columbus. We’re glad to see the start of some changes, but there’s a lot of work ahead of us and we’re letting Columbus know we’re here.”

Starting next year in Franklin County, Juneteenth will be a paid holiday for county employees and it will replace Columbus Day. Franklin County Commissioners made the announcement Friday.

