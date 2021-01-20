Hundreds apply for seat on CPD Citizen Review Board

File – In this June 2, 2020 file photo, demonstrators march past the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, protesting the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day, May 25. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced Tuesday, June 16, 2020 that police will be prohibited from using tear gas and limited in using pepper to disperse peaceful protests and demonstrations in the city. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – More than 200 people have applied to be a part of the Citizen Review Board that will oversee the Columbus Police Department.

Mayor Andrew Ginther announced plans to create the board following last summer’s community-wide protests over the use of force by police officers.

The first step was to develop a Work Group to make recommendations regarding the structure of the Review Board. The Work Group is made up of 16 community leaders from such organizations as the Columbus Urban League, the Columbus Bar Association, and Stonewall Columbus.

The work group recommended that the Review Board consist of nine voting members, all volunteers, who would serve staggered terms of a maximum of three years and two terms.

Some 206 people applied for one of the nine seats by the Jan. 15, 2021, deadline.

Creation of the Review Board appeared on the Nov. 3, 2020, ballot as Issue 2, and was overwhelmingly approved by voters.

Mayor Ginther and City Council members will now review the work group’s top picks.

