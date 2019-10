COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Wolverine got a workout in at the Ohio State University.

Hugh Jackman was at the Schottenstein Center Thursday night for a stop on his “The Man. The Music. The Show,” world tour.

But the late night didn’t stop Jackman from getting an early morning workout in Friday.

He tweeted a couple photos from Ohio State University with the caption, “Thank you, John Quint, for the awesome training session!”

Jackman is scheduled to perform at the United Center in Chicago, Friday night.